Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91 Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

ROME (AP) — Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and the soundtracks such classic Hollywood gangster movies as “The Untouchables,” has died. He was 91. Morricone’s longtime lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said the Maestro, as he was known, died early Monday […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Iconic Italian composer Ennio Morricone dies at 91 Among the hundreds of film scores he composed were Spaghetti Western classics of the 1960s, such as "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly." The Oscar-winning maestro...

Deutsche Welle 57 minutes ago





Tweets about this