Trump demands Bubba Wallace apology, alleges noose incident was 'a hoax' Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NASCAR's layered relationship with Donald Trump took a sharp turn Monday when the U.S. president blasted the series for banning the Confederate flag and wrongly accused the sport's only full-time Black driver of perpetrating "a hoax" when a crew member found a noose in the team garage stall. 👓 View full article