Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California officer under investigation for allegedly sharing 'vulgar image' of George Floyd; NAACP San Diego calls for his firing

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
A San Diego officer is under investigation for allegedly sharing an "altered photograph" of a "naked black male porn star" kneeling on George Floyd.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Officer-involved shooting at San Diego Police headquarters

Officer-involved shooting at San Diego Police headquarters 01:02

 One man was hospitalized Sunday night after San Diego Police say he slipped out of his handcuffs and got a hold of an officer's gun, leading to an officer-involved shooting at the department's downtown headquarters.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

California man, woman who vandalized Black Lives Matter street mural and dismissed racism face hate crime charges

 Nicole Anderson, 42, and David Nelson, 53, have been charged with three misdemeanors after being recorded defacing a Black Lives Matter street mural.
USATODAY.com

In CA: California condors make a comeback; Christopher Columbus gets the boot

 A statue depicting Italian navigator Christopher Columbus has left the California Capitol. And we learn more about who got federal loans for their businesses,..
USATODAY.com

San Diego San Diego City in Southern California, United States

Endangered Amur leopard cubs venture out for first time at San Diego Zoo [Video]

Endangered Amur leopard cubs venture out for first time at San Diego Zoo

A pair of rare Amur leopard cubs are exploring their outdoor habitat for the first time at the recently reopened San Diego Zoo.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:40Published
Pair of rare leopard cubs enjoy new outside world [Video]

Pair of rare leopard cubs enjoy new outside world

A pair of rare Amur leopard cubs are now in their outdoor habitat at the recently reopened San Diego Zoo.The two cubs were born on April 26 and have not yet been named. They are the second litter for their mother, Satka, who keeps an eye on them as they explore and play.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Woods says Floyd death a 'shocking tragedy' [Video]

Woods says Floyd death a 'shocking tragedy'

Tiger Woods says police 'crossed the line' in Floyd death

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:36Published

Killing of George Floyd Killing of George Floyd May 2020 police killing of an unarmed man in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Hacked 'BlueLeaks' Docs Show Cops Were Tracking George Floyd Protesters [Video]

Hacked 'BlueLeaks' Docs Show Cops Were Tracking George Floyd Protesters

Law enforcement has kept tabs on demonstrators since anti-police-brutality protests first broke out after the death of George Floyd. According to Business Insider, leaked documents reveal police exchanged protesters' Twitter handles. They also monitored protest plans in private Slack and Telegram channels, and kept lists of people who responded to protest events on Facebook. Records also show law enforcement focusing heavily on perceived threats against officers' lives posted to social media.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published

US judge sets George Floyd murder trial for next year

 Minneapolis (AFP) - A Minneapolis judge on Monday set the trial date for four ex-police officers charged in the murder of African American George Floyd for March..
WorldNews
Al Sharpton Shares That Obama Has Called George Floyd's Family [Video]

Al Sharpton Shares That Obama Has Called George Floyd's Family

Former President Barack Obama has brought "solace" to George Floyd's family. Obama and Floyd's family had an emotional 25-minute phone call recently, reports Business Insider. Al Sharpton spoke with the New York Times, revealing some of the finer details. "I want you to have hope. I want you to know that Michelle and I will do anything you want me to do." Obama The call shows how powerful Obama's role remains in American public life.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

NAACP NAACP Civil rights organization in the United States

Ben & Jerry's just joined the growing list of advertisers boycotting Facebook over the platform's lack of hate speech moderation [Video]

Ben & Jerry's just joined the growing list of advertisers boycotting Facebook over the platform's lack of hate speech moderation

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s said it will join other companies and stop advertising on Facebook. The boycott comes over concerns of the company’s role in spreading hate speech. Ben & Jerry’s said Facebook must take “clear and unequivocal actions” to deter racism and hate from being amplified. According to Business Insider, the NAACP and Anti-Defamation League called for advertisers to abandon Facebook.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Biden: US policing reforms long overdue [Video]

Biden: US policing reforms long overdue

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has called for overdue policing reforms following the death of George Floyd. Mr Biden was speaking during a virtual NAACP town hall event on systemic racism.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Angelina Jolie celebrates birthday with big donation to help fight against racism [Video]

Angelina Jolie celebrates birthday with big donation to help fight against racism

Angelina Jolie celebrated her 45th birthday on Thursday by donating $200,000 dollars to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's Legal Defense Fund.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Related videos from verified sources

Supervisors rally around San Diego County’s public health officer after alleged racial attacks [Video]

Supervisors rally around San Diego County’s public health officer after alleged racial attacks

A prominent community activist says San Diego County’s chief public health officer has been attacked for the color of her skin.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 01:37Published
Abandoned home catches on fire [Video]

Abandoned home catches on fire

An investigation into a fire that broke out at an abandoned home in southcrest.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:20Published
Casino Patron Swarmed by Security Guards [Video]

Casino Patron Swarmed by Security Guards

Occurred on June 26, 2020 / Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Info from Licensor: "Witnessed a white man at Binion's casino in Las Vegas on Friday, June 26,2020 arguing with a black man over a poker machine at..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 02:38Published

Related news from verified sources

The Killing Of Pakistan’s George Floyd

The Killing Of Pakistan’s George Floyd The murder of a Christian in Peshawar is being compared to the killing of a George Floyd in the US. By Kamran Chaudhry “George Floyd of Pakistan” is...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Seattle TimesTMZ.comWorldNewsJapan Today

Judge In George Floyd Case Threatens To Move Trial Location

Judge In George Floyd Case Threatens To Move Trial Location Watch VideoAppearing before a judge in Minnesota, the four officers involved in the killing of George Floyd were told the case might be moved out of...
Newsy Also reported by •CBS NewsNew Zealand HeraldJapan Today

Facebook executives pleaded with Trump to tone down his post threatening violence against George Floyd protesters, report says

Facebook executives pleaded with Trump to tone down his post threatening violence against George Floyd protesters, report says · Facebook executives haggled with Trump over a post about the George Floyd protests in which he said "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," The...
Business Insider Also reported by •USATODAY.comCTV News

Tweets about this

grossap

Andrew Gross @sowhat623 @SteveBellow @BobbyCherryJr Exactly. But you have a problem of proof. Do you think that Derek Chauvin… https://t.co/IHm7AKwhyv 2 days ago

RapeAdvocate

Advocate Against Rape RT @UberFacts: The three other officers involved in George Floyd's killing will reportedly be charged with aiding and abetting murder, whil… 2 days ago

storm_thru

ThruTheStorm "Why did Derek Chauvin behave this way? Why did three other officers stand by and do nothing? Why does police bruta… https://t.co/oKG6qXC8cF 3 days ago

earthtonika

NO JUSTICE NO PEACE RT @scrxptedlwt: there is video evidence VIDEO EVIDENCE of derek chauvin kneeling on george floyd’s neck for NINE MINUTES while the other t… 3 days ago

janiyah81391921

Barbiedoll🍭 RT @StarTribune: BREAKING: Attorney General Keith Ellison to elevate charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to sec… 4 days ago

marymetal5

🩸 Mary 🩸| #BLM @Trump_win_again @NBCNews Cause that worked so well with getting Derek Chauvin out of the force right? With his alm… https://t.co/B0VsPS8IpW 5 days ago

OBAHIANO4

OBAHIANO @EX_ESSENTIAL_98 @AgainWoodsy One of the three other officers involved with Derek Chauvin in the murder investigation. 5 days ago

Kevin42966967

Kevin RT @CBSNews: BREAKING: 3 other ex-cops charged in George Floyd’s death and Derek Chauvin faces new murder charge https://t.co/HfRsuUpk2s 5 days ago