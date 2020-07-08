California officer under investigation for allegedly sharing 'vulgar image' of George Floyd; NAACP San Diego calls for his firing

Al Sharpton Shares That Obama Has Called George Floyd's Family



Former President Barack Obama has brought "solace" to George Floyd's family. Obama and Floyd's family had an emotional 25-minute phone call recently, reports Business Insider. Al Sharpton spoke with the New York Times, revealing some of the finer details. "I want you to have hope. I want you to know that Michelle and I will do anything you want me to do." Obama The call shows how powerful Obama's role remains in American public life.

