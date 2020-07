Writers warn in open letter against threat to free speech Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — Dozens of artists, writers and academics have signed an open letter decrying the weakening of public debate and warning that the free exchange of information and ideas is in jeopardy amid a rise in what they call “illiberalism.” J.K. Rowling, Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood are among dozens of writers, artists and […] 👓 View full article

