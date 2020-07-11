Jack Charlton, Soccer Hero in England and Ireland, Dies at 85
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () The towering defender won the World Cup with his home country in 1966 and went on to coach the Irish national team to memorable runs at tournaments in Italy in 1990 and the U.S. in 1994.
Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, has died of lymphoma aged 85.Charlton, diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year, had also been battling dementia.He spent his entire 21-year playing career at Leeds, making a joint club record 773...
People from the world of football and beyond have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, who has died..
