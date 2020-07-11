Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jack Charlton, Soccer Hero in England and Ireland, Dies at 85

NYTimes.com Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
The towering defender won the World Cup with his home country in 1966 and went on to coach the Irish national team to memorable runs at tournaments in Italy in 1990 and the U.S. in 1994.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85

Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85 00:50

 Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, has died of lymphoma aged 85.Charlton, diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year, had also been battling dementia.He spent his entire 21-year playing career at Leeds, making a joint club record 773...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85 [Video]

Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85

England 1966 World Cup hero and former Republic of Ireland boss Jack Charlton has died aged 85. Charlton had been suffering from a long-term illness and also had dementia. Alongside his brother..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:13Published
Tribute to Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85 [Video]

Tribute to Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85

People from the world of football and beyond have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, who has died..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Jack Charlton, a hero to Ireland and England football fans, dies aged 85

 Former Republic of Ireland manager and England World Cup hero Jack Charlton has died at 85 years of age.
Belfast Telegraph

News24.com | Jack Charlton | World Cup hero and adopted Irish saint

 Jack Charlton who has died aged 85, enjoyed World Cup success in 1966 with England and went on to record further exploits in the unlikely role as Ireland coach...
News24


Tweets about this