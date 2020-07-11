Global  
 

Top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson resigns amid allegations of racist, sexist posts

USATODAY.com Saturday, 11 July 2020
The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has resigned following reports that he posted racist, sexist comments on an online forum.
