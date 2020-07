Ferrari already in trouble just 2 races into new F1 season Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — It’s already the pits for Ferrari, just two races into the new Formula One season. Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel and rising star Charles Leclerc are off the pace, and crashed with each other on the track Sunday for the second time in the space of four races. The incident at […] 👓 View full article

