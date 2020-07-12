Global  
 

South Africa returns to ban on alcohol sales as virus surges

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 July 2020
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country will immediately return to a ban on the sale of alcohol to reduce the volume of trauma patients so that hospitals have more beds open to treat COVID-19 patients. Confronted by surging hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, South Africa is also reinstating a night […]
