South Africa returns to ban on alcohol sales as virus surges

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources DBPR issues Emergency Order 2020-09 restricting sales of Alcoholic Beverages at bars across the state.



The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) suspended the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption at all bars throughout the state. The suspension of alcohol.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:30 Published 2 weeks ago South Africans Turn to Moonshine & Home Brews Amid Alcohol Ban



South Africans aren’t allowed to buy alcohol amid COVID-19, so residents have started making it themselves. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:21 Published on May 29, 2020

Tweets about this