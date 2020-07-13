Global  
 

Manchester City overturn two-year ban from European competition on appeal to Cas

BBC News Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Manchester City successfully overturn their two-year ban from European club competitions.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Manchester City win appeal against European ban

Manchester City win appeal against European ban 00:54

 Manchester City’s two-season European ban has been lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback [Video]

Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback

Mourinho’s side had to beat the Gunners to stay in the race for Europa League qualification and they moved above their opponents thanks to Toby Alderweireld’s 81st-minute winner.Arsenal had taken an early lead through a superb Alexandre Lacazette strike, but a defensive error allowed Son Heung-min to level the tie less than three minutes later.The result lifts Spurs into eighth place, two points above Arsenal and into a position which would be enough for Europa League qualification if Manchester City are not allowed to compete in next season’s Champions League.

Manchester City Champions League ban appeal: Verdict due on Monday

 BBC Sport looks forward to Monday's verdict on Manchester City's appeal against their two-year Champions League ban.
Man City's Champions League ban lifted [Video]

Man City's Champions League ban lifted

Manchester City's two-year ban from the Champions League has been lifted.

Warnock: City seemed confident about CAS verdict [Video]

Warnock: City seemed confident about CAS verdict

Stephen Warnock thinks Manchester City always appeared confident their two-year Champions League ban would be overturned.

'Man City will be able to plan better' [Video]

'Man City will be able to plan better'

Stephen Warnock and Sue Smith think Manchester City's players will feel more settled after the club's European ban was overturned.

How Man Utd are impacted by Man City's CAS UEFA ban appeal verdict

How Man Utd are impacted by Man City's CAS UEFA ban appeal verdict It was previously thought that Manchester United could qualify for the Champions League with a fifth-placed finish, but they have their work cut out for the rest...
Manchester City to learn result of appeal to CAS over European ban on Monday

 Manchester City will learn on Monday whether their appeal against a two-year ban from European club competitions has been successful.
Pep Guardiola confident about UEFA’s Manchester City ban being overturned (Video)

 Manchester City have been handed a two-year ban from UEFA’s competitions for an alleged Financial Fair Play rules breach, and they have filed an appeal with...
