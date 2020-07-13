Global  
 

Judge rules Mary Trump can publicize book about her uncle

Seattle Times Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Mary Trump can talk about the highly critical book she wrote about her uncle, President Donald Trump, over the objections of the president’s brother, a judge ruled Monday. Judge Hal B. Greenwald in Poughkeepsie, New York, rejected arguments by the brother, Robert Trump, that Mary Trump is blocked from talking about […]
Too Much and Never Enough review: Mary Trump thumps Donald

Too Much and Never Enough review: Mary Trump thumps Donald Mary Trump's tell-all will not make her uncle's re-election bid any easier. The president's late-night walk of shame is already a classic campaign moment.
WorldNews


