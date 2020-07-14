Global  
 

Zinedine Zidane 'really proud' of Real Madrid after club secures ninth consecutive win

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Zinedine Zidane 'really proud' of Real Madrid after club secures ninth consecutive winGranada [Spain], July 14 (ANI): After Real Madrid registered their ninth consecutive win in La Liga, manager Zinedine Zidane said he is 'really proud' of the team but insisted them not to lose focus as...
