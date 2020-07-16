|
Kanye West secures Oklahoma presidential ballot spot
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Kanye West has qualified to appear on the presidential ballot in Oklahoma, securing a spot on the final day before the deadline passed. The rapper and fashion designer filed the necessary paperwork on Wednesday, the state’s election board said. It means he could appear on the ballot in at least one state during November’s US election. He would be up against President Donald Trump and the Democratic Party challenger Joe Biden. Independent...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Oklahoma State in the United States
Kanye West will appear on Oklahoma presidential election ballot, files first federal candidate paperworkKanye West's unlikely bid for the presidency moved forward with two key filings, including one ensuring he'll be on the Oklahoma election ballot.
USATODAY.com
Brad Parscale replaced as Trump's campaign managerBrad Parscale was reportedly blamed by Mr Trump's inner circle for a poorly attended rally in Oklahoma.
BBC News
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Tests Positive for CoronavirusGov. Kevin Stitt said he was “pretty shocked” to become the first governor known to have contracted the virus. Oklahoma has averaged more than 640 new cases..
NYTimes.com
Oklahoma governor tests positive for coronavirus
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:23Published
Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer
Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published
Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Jon Hamm to Star in, Produce 'Fletch' Comedy Reboot, Nick Cannon Responds to ViacomCBS Firing & More | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 03:00Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trumps tweet support for Goya amid boycott calls
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46Published
Apple wins EU court battle in $15 billion tax caseBRUSSELS: The EU suffered a major setback in its effort to curb profit-shifting as a European court annulled an order that repay Ireland 13 billion euros ($15..
WorldNews
Longtime Trump aide Brad Parscale removed as campaign manager as president shakes up reelection staffTrump announced on Facebook that Bill Stepien, a former White House political director, will replace Brad Parscale as campaign manager.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden pitches agenda to Black trade unionsPresumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden laid out his agenda for racial and economic justice during an online event with Black trade unionists,..
USATODAY.com
Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
Trump and Biden Square Off Over EnvironmentOver two days, President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. laid out wildly divergent views on environmental regulations and climate change, helping to define the..
NYTimes.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Major LGBTQ Org Turns Back On Sen. Susan Collins
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Texas winner Hegar 'used to being underestimated'Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate MJ Hegar's primary election win is a victory for national groups who think the centrist gives Democrats the best shot at an..
USATODAY.com
Justice Ginsburg released from hospital after treatment for possible infectionGinsburg's health has been a cause for worry among Democrats and liberals for years. She has had several medical issues during the Trump presidency.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this