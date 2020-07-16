Global  
 

Kanye West secures Oklahoma presidential ballot spot

WorldNews Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Kanye West secures Oklahoma presidential ballot spotKanye West has qualified to appear on the presidential ballot in Oklahoma, securing a spot on the final day before the deadline passed. The rapper and fashion designer filed the necessary paperwork on Wednesday, the state’s election board said. It means he could appear on the ballot in at least one state during November’s US election. He would be up against President Donald Trump and the Democratic Party challenger Joe Biden. Independent...
