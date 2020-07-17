Global  
 

Championship: Leeds United promoted to Premier League after 16-year absence

BBC News Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Leeds United are back in the Premier League after 16 years away as West Brom's defeat by Huddersfield seals promotion.
Bielsa will not watch promotion rivals with Leeds on brink of Premier League

 Marcelo Bielsa says he will not watch games involving Leeds' promotion rivals, which could seal a Premier League spot.
BBC News

Leeds win to move a point from promotion to Premier League

 Leeds edge out bottom-of-the-table Barnsley at Elland Road to move a point from promotion to the Premier League.
BBC News

Bielsa 'will not watch' promotion rivals as Leeds stand on brink of Premier League

 Marcelo Bielsa says he will not watch games involving Leeds' promotion rivals, which could seal a Premier League spot.
BBC News

Championship: West Brom's Slaven Bilic says 'nothing wrong' with nerves in season climax

 West Brom's Slaven Bilic says any nerves can be used positively as the Championship season reaches its penultimate round.
BBC News

Thieves take £400,000 of Lego from Huddersfield charity

 Fairy Bricks, which donates Lego to children in hospital, had its Huddersfield warehouse raided.
BBC News

Huddersfield modeller Lee Robinson recreates real homes

 Lee Robinson started building scale models of homes as a challenge but now he is taking commissions.
BBC News

