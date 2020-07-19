|
French police question man over Nantes Cathedral fire
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Arson investigation launched after blaze at gothic Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul French investigators are questioning a man who worked at the cathedral in Nantes, which was badly damaged by fire on Saturday, a prosecutor said. The man “was responsible for locking up the cathedral on Friday...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nantes Prefecture and commune in Pays de la Loire, France
Nantes cathedral volunteer detained after fireThe Rwandan refugee was responsible for closing up the cathedral the day before the fire.
BBC News
France: Nantes cathedral fire ruins organ, shatters stained glass
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
Nantes cathedral fire rescue in picturesStained glass windows and the grand organ were damaged by the fire in the 15th Century building.
BBC News
Brandstiftung? Großfeuer in Kathedrale von Nantes
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 00:30Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this