French police question man over Nantes Cathedral fire

WorldNews Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
French police question man over Nantes Cathedral fireArson investigation launched after blaze at gothic Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul French investigators are questioning a man who worked at the cathedral in Nantes, which was badly damaged by fire on Saturday, a prosecutor said. The man “was responsible for locking up the cathedral on Friday...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Arson inquiry launched as French firefighters battle blaze in Nantes cathedral

Arson inquiry launched as French firefighters battle blaze in Nantes cathedral 01:15

 An arson inquiry has been launched after a fire broke out in the Gothic cathedral of the western French city of Nantes, shattering stained glass windows and sending black smoke spewing from between its towers.Residents and tourists watched aghast, and emergency workers cordoned off the area around...

Nantes Nantes Prefecture and commune in Pays de la Loire, France

Nantes cathedral volunteer detained after fire

 The Rwandan refugee was responsible for closing up the cathedral the day before the fire.
BBC News
France: Nantes cathedral fire ruins organ, shatters stained glass [Video]

France: Nantes cathedral fire ruins organ, shatters stained glass

Major fire in western French city's 15th-century building blows out stained glass windows and destroys grand organ.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Nantes cathedral fire rescue in pictures

 Stained glass windows and the grand organ were damaged by the fire in the 15th Century building.
BBC News
Brandstiftung? Großfeuer in Kathedrale von Nantes [Video]

Brandstiftung? Großfeuer in Kathedrale von Nantes

Brandstiftung? Großfeuer in Kathedrale von Nantes

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

French police question man over Nantes Cathedral fire

French police question man over Nantes Cathedral fire Arson investigation launched after blaze at gothic Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul French investigators are questioning a man who worked at the cathedral in...
WorldNews

Nantes Cathedral fire: Blaze breaks out at 15th-century French church

 A major fire has broken out in the historic cathedral of the French city of Nantes, blowing out stained glass windows and destroying the grand organ in the...
Independent

