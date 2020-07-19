Kanye West tweets, then deletes new album announcement, continues promoting presidential campaign

On the Fourth of July, Kanye West announced he's running for president in 2020. Business Insider says West has enjoyed a friendship with President Trump. They complimented each other in the press until Trump ran for President. West didn't vote in 2016 - but says if he voted it would have been for Trump. In April 2018, West sent out a series of tweets expressing admiration for Trump. West called Trump his "brother" and they both have "dragon energy.
On July 4th Kanye West announced he was running for President. West qualified to be on the Oklahoma General Election ballot for the 2020 election in November. West worked with a specialist to get on the ballot. Just a few days ago the specialist told New York Magazine that West was out of the contest. However, West has made no announcement dropping out. West is still ineligible to be on the ballot in at least four states.