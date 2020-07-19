Kanye West tweets, then deletes new album announcement, continues promoting presidential campaign

Kanye Is On The Ballot



On July 4th Kanye West announced he was running for President. West qualified to be on the Oklahoma General Election ballot for the 2020 election in November. West worked with a specialist to get on the ballot. Just a few days ago the specialist told New York Magazine that West was out of the contest. However, West has made no announcement dropping out. West is still ineligible to be on the ballot in at least four states.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970