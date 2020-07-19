Global  
 

Blue Jays pitcher says team is looking for major league park

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — The Blue Jays’ front office is working to find a major league ballpark for the team to use this year after Canada’s government barred Toronto from playing in its home stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic, pitcher Anthony Bass said Sunday. Canada denied the Blue Jays’ request to play at Rogers Centre because […]
