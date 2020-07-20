Kanye West claims in rally Harriet Tubman never 'freed the slaves,' tearfully discusses abortion

Kanye To Hold 1st Presidential Event In South Carolina



ABC news reports that Kanye West is hitting the campaign trail. Two weeks ago West announced his candidacy for President. He will be holding the first event of his campaign in South Carolina on Sunday at 5 p.m. According to a statement the "guest only" event will be held at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston. Time is running out for West in many states. He needs 270 electoral votes to win. There are only 306 electoral votes left among the states, plus Washington, D.C.

