Kanye West claims in rally Harriet Tubman never 'freed the slaves,' tearfully discusses abortion

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Kanye West made controversial claims about Harriet Tubman and discussed his experience with abortion in his first presidential campaign rally Sunday.
