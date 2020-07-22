Global  
 

All About Me: The Kanye West Campaign Rally – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
All About Me: The Kanye West Campaign Rally – OpEdIn many ways, rapper and footwear mogul Kanye West fits the mould.  That mould – the star or celebrity running for high office – had already been made by the actor-cum-amnesiac Ronald Reagan, who, with his dabbling in astrology and conveniently re-imagined reminiscences, did much to prepare the White House for what one might...
News video: Kanye West launches presidential campaign

Kanye West launches presidential campaign 01:30

 In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West, on Sunday ranted against social media, pornography and abortion, argued policy with attendees, and at one point broke down in tears. Gloria Tso reports.

Sharon Osbourne thinks that Kanye West has lost sense of reality [Video]

Sharon Osbourne thinks that Kanye West has lost sense of reality

Sharon Osbourne believes Kanye West has "lost all sense of reality", after he made controversial comments about abortion and accused his wife Kim Kardashian West of "trying to lock him up".

Kanye West Posts Alarming Tweets, Dave Chappelle Flies to Wyoming to Check on Him & More News | THR News [Video]

Kanye West Posts Alarming Tweets, Dave Chappelle Flies to Wyoming to Check on Him & More News | THR News

"Pray for Ye" began trending late Monday night following a series of alarming tweets from Kanye. Later, the rapper thanked Dave Chappelle for visiting him. Plus, Alex Trebek opens up about an emotional..

Kanye West's Twitter Rant, Halsey's Mental Health Compassion & More on Megan Thee Stallion Shooting | Billboard News [Video]

Kanye West's Twitter Rant, Halsey's Mental Health Compassion & More on Megan Thee Stallion Shooting | Billboard News

Kanye West's Twitter Rant, Halsey's Mental Health Compassion & More on Megan Thee Stallion Shooting | Billboard News

Kanye West Says He & Kim Kardashian Almost Aborted Daughter North at Campaign Rally Speech

 Kanye West just held his first campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina today (July 19) and was met with a packed crowd. According to Post and Courier, the...
Kanye West claims in rally Harriet Tubman never 'freed the slaves,' tearfully discusses abortion

 Kanye West made controversial claims about Harriet Tubman and discussed his experience with abortion in his first presidential campaign rally Sunday.
Kanye Says He Wants Jay-Z for a Running Mate on Presidential Ticket

 Kanye West is already switching up his campaign -- saying he wants Jay-Z to get on the ticket with him as his VEEP ... despite having already named a running...
