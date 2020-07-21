Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool: Who makes your all-time Reds XI?

BBC News Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
After 30 years of hurt, Liverpool are champions of England. But who from Jurgen Klopp's Class of 2020 would make your all-time Reds XI?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Cincinnati Reds Cincinnati Reds Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

Liverpool fan to cut hair for first time in 17 years after Reds win title [Video]

Liverpool fan to cut hair for first time in 17 years after Reds win title

Uke Krasniqi, a Liverpool fan living in Kosovo has not cut his hair in 17 years after pledging to wait until they next win the title. Manchester City’s defeat to Chelsea confirmed the Reds’ long wait was over as they sealed their 19th league title and first since the 1989/90 season - before the advent of the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published
Liverpool’s title-winning season in pictures [Video]

Liverpool’s title-winning season in pictures

Liverpool have secured a first top-flight title in 30 years as Manchester City’s reign came to an end with defeat at Chelsea. Here are some of the Reds' unforgettable moments this season in pictures.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Liverpool Liverpool City and metropolitan borough in England

UFC Fight Island: Molly McCann on 'momentous moment' for Liverpool fighters

 UFC fighters Molly McCann and Chris Fishgold used to work together at a Liverpool bar. Now they will be on the same card at Fight Island.
BBC News
Princess Eugenie praises charity runner [Video]

Princess Eugenie praises charity runner

Princess Eugenie has praised a group of "inspirational men" who have been running from Liverpool to London for charity.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:20Published
Arteta to take it game-by-game in hunt for European finish [Video]

Arteta to take it game-by-game in hunt for European finish

Arsenal host Leicester on Tuesday followed by important league encounters against Tottenham (Jul. 12) and champions Liverpool (Jul. 15).

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:51Published

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

Klopp not concerned by Liverpool's fading 100-point hopes [Video]

Klopp not concerned by Liverpool's fading 100-point hopes

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is not concerned as Liverpool's hopes of making 100 points in the Premier League looked lost after a 2-1 defeat by Arsenal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade after pair swap messages [Video]

Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade after pair swap messages

Pair have bonded over WhatsApp following Akinfenwa's Wycombe reaching English second tier

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:30Published
Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp [Video]

Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says Manchester City's successful appeal against a two-year UEFA ban for allegedly breaking Financial Fair Play rules is not a good day for football. .

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:21Published
Klopp: City FFP verdict 'not good' for football [Video]

Klopp: City FFP verdict 'not good' for football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to the news that Manchester City's appeal against breaches of UEFA's FFP guidelines was successful

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Related videos from verified sources

Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record [Video]

Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record

Jurgen Klopp insists he cannot afford to start thinking about smashing the Premier League points record after Liverpool ground out a battling 3-1 win at Brighton.Mohamed Salah’s double and a fine..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
10 Moments That Defined Liverpool’s Season! [Video]

10 Moments That Defined Liverpool’s Season!

With care home residents unable to see their loved ones during this difficult time, NIVEA with the help of some familiar faces from Liverpool FC delivered a special surprise to help those in Liverpool..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 11:57Published
Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrate Premier League title victory [Video]

Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrate Premier League title victory

Dozens of Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrated their team's victory by holding a parade in a traditional ancient Thai style. The supporters dressed in the old kingdom Ayutthaya period warrior..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Liverpool FC set to miss out on £135m-rated Spanish winger – report

 Liverpool FC are set to miss out on Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore, according to a report in England. The Times, as quoted by Caught Offside, is...
The Sport Review Also reported by •SoccerNews.comDaily StarFootball.london

Nicolas Anelka sends transfer message to Liverpool front three

Nicolas Anelka sends transfer message to Liverpool front three Liverpool have one of the most feared forward line ups in football with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane but Nicolas Anelka has some...
Daily Star Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC Sport

Liverpool: Who makes your all-time Reds XI?

 After 30 years of hurt, Liverpool are champions of England. But who from Jurgen Klopp's Class of 2020 would make your all-time Reds XI?
BBC News


Tweets about this