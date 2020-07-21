|
Ex-Justice Department lawyer will lead Elijah McClain probe
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
An investigation spurred by the death of a 23-year-old Black man after suburban Denver police stopped him last year will be led by a former Justice Department lawyer who oversaw its investigation of police in Ferguson, Missouri following the death of Michael Brown in 2014. Jonathan Smith, the executive director of the Washington Lawyers’ Committee […]
