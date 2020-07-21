Ex-Justice Department lawyer will lead Elijah McClain probe

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Protesters occupy Aurora Police building, demand department to fire officers involved in Elijah McClain’s arrest



Hundreds of people occupied the Aurora Police District 1 building and demanded that the officers involved in the fatal arrest of Elijah McClain be fired by the Aurora Police Department. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 08:02 Published 2 weeks ago Aurora Police Department Task Force Oversees Changes



One task force member says trust needs to be established in the community. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:19 Published 3 weeks ago Aurora Police Department To Announce Discipline For Elijah McClain Photo Scandal



Several officers are expected to face discipline over the photos reenacting the 23-year-old's confrontation with police. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:26 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this