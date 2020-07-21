Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk offered to give Amber Heard ’24/7 security’, High Court told

WorldNews Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Elon Musk offered to give Amber Heard ’24/7 security’, High Court toldElon Musk offered to provide Amber Heard with “24/7 security” and told the actress “I really like you”, the High Court has heard. The Tesla founder is said to have made the offer in May 2016, during a text message exchange in which Ms Heard, 34, told him she was going to obtain a restraining order against Johnny Depp. In her second day of evidence in her ex-husband’s blockbuster libel action against The Sun newspaper, the Aquaman actress also dismissed suggestions Mr Musk visited her in 2015 while Mr Depp was away, saying she was not in touch with the entrepreneur until the following year. Mr Depp, 57, is suing the tabloid’s publisher, News Group...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Amber Heard and Johnny Depp arrive in court

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp arrive in court 01:08

 Amber Heard and Johnny Depp pictured as they arrived at the High Court

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amber Heard Amber Heard American actress

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp depart court [Video]

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp depart court

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard depart from the Royal Courts of Justice on the eleventh day of libel trial. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:03Published

Amber Heard says Johnny Depp pressed so hard on her neck she could not breathe during 'three-day hostage situation'

 Actress claims James Franco saw her injuries after separate alleged attack by Depp in 2016
Independent

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Elon Musk offered actress '24/7' security

 Amber Heard denied the Tesla founder visited her in 2015 when her then husband Johnny Depp was away.
BBC News

ShowBiz Minute: Depp, 'Tenet,' Minaj

 Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of abuse during relationship; Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" delayed indefinitely by coronavirus; Nicki Minaj announces she's..
USATODAY.com

Elon Musk Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur

Bezos, beware! Elon Musk is now the FIFTH-RICHEST person on the planet

 Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s net worth surpassed $74 billion as of Monday. According to Forbes’ Billionaires List, his fortune has nearly tripled since..
WorldNews

How Twitter Could Start a Nuclear War

 Last Wednesday, a Twitter insider helped hackers gain access to several high profile Twitter accounts. Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Bill Gates and others were suddenly..
WorldNews

Dogecoin Surges After Elon Musk Pimps Canine Crypto, Addresses Bitcoin (BTC) Giveaway Scam

 Dogecoin (DOGE) is once again on a tear – up nearly 10% in its US dollar and Bitcoin pairs at time of writing – after Tesla chief executive Elon Musk pimps..
WorldNews

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician


Tesla, Inc. Tesla, Inc. American automotive and energy company

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

 A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp threatened to k*ll her many times [Video]

Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp threatened to k*ll her many times

Amber Heard claimed her ex-husband Johnny Depp "explicitly threatened to k*ll" her "many times" during the course of their marriage while testifying in court on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Actress Heard says Depp threatened to kill her [Video]

Actress Heard says Depp threatened to kill her

American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court that her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her, testifying on Monday as a witness in the Hollywood star's libel action against a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published
Depp and Heard in court on third week of libel case [Video]

Depp and Heard in court on third week of libel case

Actor Johnny Depp arrived at London's High Court on Monday (July 20) to hear the testimony of his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, on the tenth day of his libel case against The Sun.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Elon Musk shared a rare photo of his newborn baby, X Æ A-Xii

Elon Musk shared a rare photo of his newborn baby, X Æ A-Xii · Elon Musk has shared a rare photo of his new baby.  · The Tesla and SpaceX CEO on Monday tweeted a photo of him holding his son with the caption "Das baby...
Business Insider Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Elon Musk offered to give Amber Heard ’24/7 security’, High Court told

 Elon Musk offered to provide Amber Heard with “24/7 security” and told the actress “I really like you”, the High Court has heard.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Billboard.comBBC News

Elon Musk Posts Pic of Son, Jokes Infant's Spoon Skills are Lagging

 Elon Musk is showing off his pride and joy -- no, not the Falcon 9 -- little baby A-12 ... but he's also making it clear the kid's following in big footsteps, so...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Billboard.com

Tweets about this