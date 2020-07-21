|
Elon Musk offered to give Amber Heard ’24/7 security’, High Court told
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Elon Musk offered to provide Amber Heard with “24/7 security” and told the actress “I really like you”, the High Court has heard. The Tesla founder is said to have made the offer in May 2016, during a text message exchange in which Ms Heard, 34, told him she was going to obtain a restraining order against Johnny Depp. In her second day of evidence in her ex-husband’s blockbuster libel action against The Sun newspaper, the Aquaman actress also dismissed suggestions Mr Musk visited her in 2015 while Mr Depp was away, saying she was not in touch with the entrepreneur until the following year. Mr Depp, 57, is suing the tabloid’s publisher, News Group...
