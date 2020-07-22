Trump’s Warm Words for Ghislaine Maxwell: ‘I Just Wish Her Well’
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 (
3 hours ago) The president’s comments about Ms. Maxwell, who is charged with luring girls into Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit, drew new attention to Mr. Trump’s friendship with Mr. Epstein.
When asked about Ghislaine Maxwell, President Donald Trump said “I wish her well.” The British socialite is accused of grooming girls as young as 14 for sexual abuse alongside Jeffrey Epstein.
