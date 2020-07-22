Global  
 

Trump’s Warm Words for Ghislaine Maxwell: ‘I Just Wish Her Well’

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The president’s comments about Ms. Maxwell, who is charged with luring girls into Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit, drew new attention to Mr. Trump’s friendship with Mr. Epstein.
News video: Trump Wishes ‘Well’ For Ghislaine Maxwell

Trump Wishes ‘Well’ For Ghislaine Maxwell 00:38

 When asked about Ghislaine Maxwell, President Donald Trump said “I wish her well.” The British socialite is accused of grooming girls as young as 14 for sexual abuse alongside Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well' [Video]

Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well'

“I just wish her well,” President Donald Trump said on Tuesday of Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested and charged with luring young girls so the late financier..

Donald Trump claims improved ties as he hosts Mexico’s president [Video]

Donald Trump claims improved ties as he hosts Mexico’s president

President Donald Trump, who has denigrated Mexican migrants and threatened the US ally with crippling tariffs, welcomed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the White House, called him a cherished..

Fox News Tries To Erase Trump-Epstein Relationship [Video]

Fox News Tries To Erase Trump-Epstein Relationship

Fox News showed a photo of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump

Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, ‘I wish her well’

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered sympathetic words to Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein who stands...
Seattle Times

Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, 'I wish her well'

 President Donald Trump offered sympathetic words to Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime companion who stands accused of facilitating the abuse of girls...
USATODAY.com

Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well'

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered sympathetic words to Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein who stands accused of facilitating...
Japan Today


