Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp of Throwing Bottles Like ‘Grenades’

Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp's bed defecation claims are disgusting
Amber Heard has denied allegations she defecated in the bed she shared with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, insisting the idea disgusts her.
Amber Heard waves to press as she arrives at court
Actress Amber Heard has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice today, as Johnny Depp's libel case against News Group Newspapers continues.
Elon Musk offered Amber Heard '24/7 security' during marriage to Johnny Depp
Elon Musk offered to give Amber Heard "24/7 security" after she told him she wanted to get a restraining order against her then-husband Johnny Depp, it was heard in court on Tuesday.