England v West Indies: Ollie Pope & Jos Buttler impress on first day of third Test

BBC News Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Ollie Pope's classy 91 not out gives England the upper hand on the first day of the deciding Test against West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford.
0
West Indies cricket team West Indies cricket team Multi-national sports team

Richards-Botham Trophy to replace Wisden title in England-West Indies Tests

 The Wisden Trophy, contested between England and West Indies in Test cricket, is to be replaced by a new trophy named after Sir Vivian Richards and Sir Ian..
BBC News

Jofra Archer in England squad for final Test against West Indies

 Pace bowler Jofra Archer is included in the England squad for the deciding Test against West Indies.
BBC News

England v West Indies: Jofra Archer returns second negative coronavirus test

 England bowler Jofra Archer returns a second negative Covid-19 test and is available for selection for the final Test against West Indies.
BBC News

England cricket team England cricket team Sports team

Jofra Archer has X-Factor every team needs - Carlos Brathwaite

 England pace bowler Jofra Archer has the "X-Factor" that every successful team needs, former West Indies Twenty20 captain Carlos Brathwaite says.
BBC News

James Anderson: England bowler hopes to 'play many more games' with Stuart Broad

 James Anderson hopes he and Stuart Broad will play "plenty more games together" for England.
BBC News

Jofra Archer: England bowler reports racist abuse and says sport is 'fickle'

 England's Jofra Archer says sport is "fickle" and reveals he has reported racist abuse on social media before the third Test against West Indies.
BBC News

Archer says sport is 'fickle' and reports racist social media abuse

 England bowler Jofra Archer speaks about the "fickle" nature of sport and says he's reported racist social media abuse before the third Test against West Indies.
BBC News

Ollie Pope Ollie Pope English cricketer


Jos Buttler Jos Buttler English cricketer


Old Trafford Cricket Ground Old Trafford Cricket Ground Cricket ground

Broad burst keeps England's hopes of final-day win alive

 England's hopes of winning the second Test against West Indies are revived by an explosive spell from Stuart Broad at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News

England v West Indies: Stuart Broad & Chris Woakes keep hosts' hopes alive

 England's hopes of winning the second Test against West Indies are revived by an explosive spell from Stuart Broad at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News

England v West Indies: Rain delays start of day three in second Test

 Rain delays the start of day three in the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford, with West Indies 32-1 in reply to England's 469.
BBC News

