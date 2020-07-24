|
England v West Indies: Ollie Pope & Jos Buttler impress on first day of third Test
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Ollie Pope's classy 91 not out gives England the upper hand on the first day of the deciding Test against West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
West Indies cricket team Multi-national sports team
Richards-Botham Trophy to replace Wisden title in England-West Indies TestsThe Wisden Trophy, contested between England and West Indies in Test cricket, is to be replaced by a new trophy named after Sir Vivian Richards and Sir Ian..
BBC News
Jofra Archer in England squad for final Test against West IndiesPace bowler Jofra Archer is included in the England squad for the deciding Test against West Indies.
BBC News
England v West Indies: Jofra Archer returns second negative coronavirus testEngland bowler Jofra Archer returns a second negative Covid-19 test and is available for selection for the final Test against West Indies.
BBC News
England cricket team Sports team
Jofra Archer has X-Factor every team needs - Carlos BrathwaiteEngland pace bowler Jofra Archer has the "X-Factor" that every successful team needs, former West Indies Twenty20 captain Carlos Brathwaite says.
BBC News
James Anderson: England bowler hopes to 'play many more games' with Stuart BroadJames Anderson hopes he and Stuart Broad will play "plenty more games together" for England.
BBC News
Jofra Archer: England bowler reports racist abuse and says sport is 'fickle'England's Jofra Archer says sport is "fickle" and reveals he has reported racist abuse on social media before the third Test against West Indies.
BBC News
Archer says sport is 'fickle' and reports racist social media abuseEngland bowler Jofra Archer speaks about the "fickle" nature of sport and says he's reported racist social media abuse before the third Test against West Indies.
BBC News
Ollie Pope English cricketer
Jos Buttler English cricketer
Old Trafford Cricket Ground Cricket ground
Broad burst keeps England's hopes of final-day win aliveEngland's hopes of winning the second Test against West Indies are revived by an explosive spell from Stuart Broad at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News
England v West Indies: Stuart Broad & Chris Woakes keep hosts' hopes aliveEngland's hopes of winning the second Test against West Indies are revived by an explosive spell from Stuart Broad at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News
England v West Indies: Rain delays start of day three in second TestRain delays the start of day three in the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford, with West Indies 32-1 in reply to England's 469.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this