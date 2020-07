You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Health exemptions for masks



As major stores like Walmart and Aldi announcing this week that masks are now required in stores. NEWSChannel 2 has learned some people with specific health conditions could be exempt from wearing one. Credit: WKTV Published 5 days ago Target, CVS Latest To Join Other Major Retailers In Requiring Face Masks In US Stores



Target and CVS will require customers to wear masks in their stores across the U.S., joining other major retailers like Walmart. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:23 Published 1 week ago Kroger Now Requires Masks in Its Grocery Stores



The grocery giant Kroger joins other retailers like Walmart, requiring face masks to be worn by customers inside its stores amid the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:20 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this