Herman Cain, US ex-presidential candidate, dies after contracting Covid

BBC News Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Herman Cain, a Republican who ran for president in 2012, was a strong supporter of Donald Trump.
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

Former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Dies Of COVID-19 Complications 00:31

 Former presidential candidate Herman Cain has died from complications of the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

Herman Cain Herman Cain writer, businessman and activist

Herman Cain Dies Of CoronaVirus [Video]

Herman Cain Dies Of CoronaVirus

Businessman Herman Cain has died from coronavirus. Cain is the former CEO of Godfather's Pizza. He also ran for President in 2012. His death was reported in an obituary sent from his verified Twitter account and Newsmax, where he was launching a television show. Cain was hospitalized earlier this month. His Twitter account said earlier this week he was being treated with oxygen in his lungs. CNN reports that Cain was 74 years old.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after battle with COVID-19

 Cain ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 [Video]

Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19

Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 News of the former presidential candidate's death was revealed via his verified Twitter account on Thursday. Via Herman Cain's Twitter Account The co-chair of Black..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:57Published
