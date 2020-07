DHS gathers ‘intelligence’ on journalists covering Oregon protests Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

The DHS reports are not intended to disseminate information about U.S. citizens with no connection to terrorists or other violent actors and who are engaged in activity protected by the First Amendment, current and former officials said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this