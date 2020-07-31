Global  
 

California officials report first virus death of a child

Seattle Times Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California health officials reported the state’s first coronavirus death of a child on Friday, saying the victim was a teenager who had other health conditions. The death occurred in the Central Valley but officials at the state Department of Public Health released no other details, citing privacy rules. The Central Valley […]
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: First Coronavirus Death Of Child In California Confirmed At Madera Hospital

First Coronavirus Death Of Child In California Confirmed At Madera Hospital 00:24

 A Madera hospital has confirmed a pediatric patient has died from COVID-19, marking the first coronavirus-related death of a child in California, according to the state health department. Katie Johnston reports.

