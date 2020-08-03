Global COVID-19 cases surpass 18 mn: Johns Hopkins

'Girls' Creator On Surviving COVID-19: 'I Was A Complex Machine That Had Been Unplugged'



'Girls' star and creator Lena Dunham has shared her story on Instagram of contracting and surviving the novel coronavirus COVID-19. CNN reports Dunham said she was able to avoid going to a hospital because a doctor instructed her on how to care for herself. Johns Hopkins University data says more than 4.5 million people have been infected with the virus in the United States and 153,314 people have died.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45 Published on January 1, 1970