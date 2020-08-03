|
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 18 mn: Johns Hopkins
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Washington, Aug 3 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 18 million mark, while the deaths were nearing 688,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 18,002,567 and the...
