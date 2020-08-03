Global  
 

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 18 mn: Johns Hopkins

WorldNews Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 18 mn: Johns HopkinsWashington, Aug 3 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 18 million mark, while the deaths were nearing 688,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 18,002,567 and the...
