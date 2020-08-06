|
Joe Biden launches new national ad aimed at Black Americans
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on Black Americans, urging them to stand up to President Donald Trump the way their ancestors stood up to “violent racists of a generation ago.” The one-minute ad, which was shared exclusively with The Associated Press before its digital and television release on Thursday, is meant to drum up support among Black Americans, a key constituency for Biden, ahead of November’s general election. The ad, titled “Better America,” also takes a direct swipe at Trump, without mentioning the Republican president by name. “We must choose to fight for that better...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:42Published
New York sues to break up the NRA
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:08Published
NC governor calls Trump's virus plan 'nonexistent'North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he believes President Donald Trump's administration still lacks a sufficient strategy to tackle the coronavirus pandemic...
USATODAY.com
Trump weighs executive orders, convention speechPresident Donald Trump is heading to Ohio, forced to play defense in states he led comfortably months ago. Trump plans to promote the economic prosperity that..
USATODAY.com
African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry
Returning to our roots: Black Americans are redefining relationship to the land with gardening, farmingFor these Black gardeners and farmers, part of the appeal of tending to the soil is a sense of pride and empowerment.
USATODAY.com
Study: Obese, Older African-Americans At High Risk Of Severe COVID-19 Complications
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
WHITE HOUSE ANNOUNCES: “FIND SOMETHING NEW” EMPLOYMENT AND EDUCATIONAL OPTIONSWHITE HOUSE ANNOUNCES: “FIND SOMETHING NEW” EMPLOYMENT AND EDUCATIONAL OPTIONS President Donald Trump, the White House and the Ad Council has announced,..
WorldNews
Massachusetts Court Won’t Use Term ‘Grandfathering,’ Citing Its Racist OriginsThe term was “adopted by some states after the Civil War in an effort to disenfranchise African-American voters,” the court noted.
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Wisconsin Official Blasts Republican for Working with Kanye to Steal Votes from BidenA Milwaukee Councilman is slamming Republicans for what he believes is a trick to lure black voters in Wisconsin to cast their ballots for Kanye West and steal..
TMZ.com
A look at Biden's potential running mates: Stacey Abrams, Sally Yates, Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Gretchen WhitmerPresumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to announce his pick for vice president next week. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN..
CBS News
Dr. Jill Biden tells "CBS Sunday Morning" she will continue to teach if her husband is elected presidentPreview: Vice president Joe Biden also talks with correspondent Rita Braver about his wife, their family, and grieving the loss of their son
CBS News
Dr. Jill Biden: “I want people to value teachers”In this preview of an interview to be broadcast on “CBS Sunday Morning” August 9, Dr. Jill Biden, wife of the presumptive Democratic nominee for president,..
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump mulls White House acceptance speech, while Biden continues VP searchPresident Trump is considering giving his nomination acceptance speech from the White House, a decision that legal experts say is not allowed. Meanwhile,..
CBS News
Democrats stick to demands for coronavirus bill as impasse remainsSenate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said "we will keep working" with White House officials until a deal is reached.
CBS News
Trump considers giving acceptance speech from White House, raising legal questionsDemocrats and Republicans are still making major changes to their national convention plans due to the coronavirus. Joe Biden will no longer travel to Milwaukee..
CBS News
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio Tests Positive for CoronavirusThe governor, who has been a leading voice among Republicans in warning of the dangers of the virus, tested positive while being screened to greet President..
NYTimes.com
GOP doesn't understand 'gravity of the situation' -Pelosi
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this