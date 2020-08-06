Joe Biden launches new national ad aimed at Black Americans Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

DETROIT (AP) — Joe Biden's Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on Black Americans, urging them to stand up to President Donald Trump the way their ancestors stood up to "violent racists of a generation ago." The one-minute ad, which was shared exclusively with The Associated Press before its digital and television release on Thursday, is meant to drum up support among Black Americans, a key constituency for Biden, ahead of November's general election. The ad, titled "Better America," also takes a direct swipe at Trump, without mentioning the Republican president by name.


