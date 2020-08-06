Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden launches new national ad aimed at Black Americans

WorldNews Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden launches new national ad aimed at Black AmericansDETROIT (AP) — Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on Black Americans, urging them to stand up to President Donald Trump the way their ancestors stood up to “violent racists of a generation ago.” The one-minute ad, which was shared exclusively with The Associated Press before its digital and television release on Thursday, is meant to drum up support among Black Americans, a key constituency for Biden, ahead of November’s general election. The ad, titled “Better America,” also takes a direct swipe at Trump, without mentioning the Republican president by name. “We must choose to fight for that better...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender

Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender 00:55

 The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus has become a frontrunner after intensive lobbying by her House colleagues.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19

[NFA] Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 as part of a safety protocol to greet U.S. President Donald Trump when he arrived in Cleveland to visit a Whirlpool washing machine factory. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:42Published
New York sues to break up the NRA [Video]

New York sues to break up the NRA

[NFA] New York state's attorney general sued to dissolve the National Rifle Association on Thursday, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group diverted millions of dollars for personal use. At the same time, the attorney general for Washington, D.C., filed suit against the NRA, alleging the misuse of charitable funds. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:08Published

NC governor calls Trump's virus plan 'nonexistent'

 North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he believes President Donald Trump's administration still lacks a sufficient strategy to tackle the coronavirus pandemic...
USATODAY.com

Trump weighs executive orders, convention speech

 President Donald Trump is heading to Ohio, forced to play defense in states he led comfortably months ago. Trump plans to promote the economic prosperity that..
USATODAY.com

African Americans African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry

Returning to our roots: Black Americans are redefining relationship to the land with gardening, farming

 For these Black gardeners and farmers, part of the appeal of tending to the soil is a sense of pride and empowerment.
USATODAY.com
Study: Obese, Older African-Americans At High Risk Of Severe COVID-19 Complications [Video]

Study: Obese, Older African-Americans At High Risk Of Severe COVID-19 Complications

A new study reveals a high body mass index raises the risk for severe COVID-19 and admission to intensive care units among African Americans. According to UPI, BMI is a calculation based on a person's height and weight and identifies whether they are overweight or obese. Novel coronavirus COVID-19 intensive care unit patients had a higher average body mass index than those who weren't admitted to the ICU.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

WHITE HOUSE ANNOUNCES: “FIND SOMETHING NEW” EMPLOYMENT AND EDUCATIONAL OPTIONS

 WHITE HOUSE ANNOUNCES: “FIND SOMETHING NEW” EMPLOYMENT AND EDUCATIONAL OPTIONS President Donald Trump, the White House and the Ad Council has announced,..
WorldNews

Massachusetts Court Won’t Use Term ‘Grandfathering,’ Citing Its Racist Origins

 The term was “adopted by some states after the Civil War in an effort to disenfranchise African-American voters,” the court noted.
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Wisconsin Official Blasts Republican for Working with Kanye to Steal Votes from Biden

 A Milwaukee Councilman is slamming Republicans for what he believes is a trick to lure black voters in Wisconsin to cast their ballots for Kanye West and steal..
TMZ.com

A look at Biden's potential running mates: Stacey Abrams, Sally Yates, Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Gretchen Whitmer

 Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to announce his pick for vice president next week. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN..
CBS News

Dr. Jill Biden tells "CBS Sunday Morning" she will continue to teach if her husband is elected president

 Preview: Vice president Joe Biden also talks with correspondent Rita Braver about his wife, their family, and grieving the loss of their son
CBS News

Dr. Jill Biden: “I want people to value teachers”

 In this preview of an interview to be broadcast on “CBS Sunday Morning” August 9, Dr. Jill Biden, wife of the presumptive Democratic nominee for president,..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump mulls White House acceptance speech, while Biden continues VP search

 President Trump is considering giving his nomination acceptance speech from the White House, a decision that legal experts say is not allowed. Meanwhile,..
CBS News

Democrats stick to demands for coronavirus bill as impasse remains

 Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said "we will keep working" with White House officials until a deal is reached.
CBS News

Trump considers giving acceptance speech from White House, raising legal questions

 Democrats and Republicans are still making major changes to their national convention plans due to the coronavirus. Joe Biden will no longer travel to Milwaukee..
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio Tests Positive for Coronavirus

 The governor, who has been a leading voice among Republicans in warning of the dangers of the virus, tested positive while being screened to greet President..
NYTimes.com
GOP doesn't understand 'gravity of the situation' -Pelosi [Video]

GOP doesn't understand 'gravity of the situation' -Pelosi

During her weekly press briefing, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Republicans for not understanding the "gravity of the situation" when it came COVID-19 and the urgent need to pass another relief bill for Americans.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Set Tp Spend Record $280 Million On Ads [Video]

Biden Set Tp Spend Record $280 Million On Ads

On Wednesday, Joe Biden's campaign announced it planned $280 million in ad buys, with 20% going to digital. This is in line with our pre-pandemic predictions that digital political ad spend would..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:28Published
Weddings changing drastically as couples cope with COVID-19 [Video]

Weddings changing drastically as couples cope with COVID-19

48% of people planning a wedding would rather shrink their guest list and have it now than wait for their perfect day, while 38% prefer to wait the pandemic out in order to have their full guest list..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Who is Karen Bass, Potential Biden VP Pick? [Video]

Who is Karen Bass, Potential Biden VP Pick?

With the announcement of Joe Biden’s running mate looming, Bass has become one of the top contenders.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Tweets about this