Ghislaine Maxwell says she is being watched by strange prison guards, asks to be switched from her cell Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

According to a report in the Independent , Jeffrey Epstein’s jailed ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell has asked that she be moved from her current cell, claiming that the guards who are watching over her don’t seem to be “regular personnel.”



Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to helping the disgraced financier Epstein recruit and eventually abuse three girls from 1994 to 1997, and committing perjury by denying her involvement under oath. She was arrested on July 2 and has been held in a Brooklyn jail after a judge denied bail, calling her a flight risk. Maxwell’s trial is scheduled for next July.



In the latest of a number of challenges, her legal team has now asked Judge Alison Nathan to see that Maxwell is placed in the general population area of Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre. She has been taken off suicide watch, her lawyers say, but she is still forced to undergo round-the-clock surveillance as well as a number of searches per day.



Her team says she is enduring “uniquely onerous conditions,” is being ”treated less favourably than a typical pretrial detainee,” and “has been confined alone in an area outside of the general population (of inmates) for the entire 36 day period … and there is no indication that this will change.” She has been forced to wear clothing, they say, which marks certain prisoners as being suicide risks.



The lawyers say she is watched, via closed circuit cameras, by “multiple prison guards, many of whom do not appear to be regular (Metropolitan Detention Center) personnel. These prison guards observe Ms Maxwell and take notes on her every activity.”



Epstein was found hanged at age 66 last August in a Manhattan jail, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges for abusing women and girls in Manhattan and Florida from 2002 to 2005. He had also pleaded not guilty.



His death has been the source of a raft of online conspiracy theories. Surveillance standards among prison staff guarding the pedophile were allegedly found wanting in the hours leading up to his arrest, and security cameras in and around his cell were allegedly malfunctioning. Maxwell’s legal team now say she is being unfairly punished for these previous shortcomings.



After a long period in hiding, the former British socialite was arrested in New Hampshire early last month and charged with helping Epstein to lure young girls.



A U.S. appeals court recently delayed the release of a 2016 deposition about Maxwell’s sex life, after she argued it could destroy her ability to get a fair trial.



The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued the order after last-ditch scrambles by Maxwell to keep potentially embarrassing information, which her lawyer said could make it “difficult if not impossible” to find an impartial jury, out of the public eye.



Maxwell’s appeal will be heard on an expedited basis, with oral argument scheduled for Sept. 22.



Her deposition had been taken in April 2016 for a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit against Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre, who had accused Epstein of having kept her as a “sex slave” with Maxwell’s assistance.



Dozens of other documents from that case were released, however, after the presiding judge concluded that the public had a right to see them.



In seeking to keep Maxwell’s deposition sealed, her lawyers said in court papers that she had been promised confidentiality by Giuffre’s lawyers and the presiding judge at the time, through an agreed-upon protective order, before answering many personal, sensitive and “allegedly incriminatory” questions about her dealings with Epstein.



They said further that Maxwell was blindsided when prosecutors quoted from the deposition in her indictment, and accusing Giuffre of leaking the deposition to the government.



Giuffre’s lawyers called Maxwell’s appeal “frivolous, and a transparent attempt to further delay the release of documents to which the public has a clear and unequivocal right to access.”



The lawyers also called the allegation Giuffre leaked the deposition “completely and utterly false.”



Among the documents released were emails between Epstein and Maxwell dated January 2015, including one where Epstein told Maxwell that she had done “nothing wrong.”



Lawyers for Maxwell said on July 10 in a court filing requesting bail in her criminal case that she had not been in contact with Epstein for “more than a decade.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Behind Bars



Longtime girlfriend and companion to the late Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell is now behind bars. CNN reports Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published on July 2, 2020 Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?



After Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell, the focus instantly fell on those who knew him - like Ghislaine Maxwell. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:23 Published on July 2, 2020

Related news from verified sources Ghislaine Maxwell complains of unusual guards and special uniform as she requests to be moved from ‘onerous’ New York jail Ghislaine Maxwell has requested to be moved from her New York prison cell amid claims that she is being watched by guards who do not appear to be “regular...

WorldNews 3 days ago





Tweets about this