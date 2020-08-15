US sees embarrassing UN defeat over Iran arms embargo proposal Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

The US has suffered a humiliating defeat at the United Nations as its proposal to extend an arms embargo on Iran won support from only the The US has suffered a humiliating defeat at the United Nations as its proposal to extend an arms embargo on Iran won support from only the Dominican Republic at the security council vote. The US resolution was never likely to be passed in the face of Russian and Chinese opposition. It was proposed... 👓 View full article

