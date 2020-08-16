Global  
 

Robert Trump, the President’s Younger Brother, Dead at 71

WorldNews Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Robert Trump, the President’s Younger Brother, Dead at 71President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, a businessman known for an even keel that seemed almost incompatible with the family name, died Saturday night after being hospitalized in New York, the president said in a statement. He was 71. The president visited his brother at a New York City hospital on Friday after White House officials said he had become seriously ill. It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away...
News video: Robert Trump, Younger Brother Of President, Dies At 72

 President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, has died.

