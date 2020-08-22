Global  
 

Kayleigh McEnany, Mike Pence Go Conveniently Deaf on Trump's QAnon Praise

Saturday, 22 August 2020
Kayleigh McEnany, Mike Pence Go Conveniently Deaf on Trump’s QAnon PraiseDonald Trump’s press secretary and vice president claimed they had not heard the recent praise he offered to QAnon followers and tried to frame concern over Trump’s unapologetic embrace of the conspiracy movement as a media obsession. “The media talks a lot about this so-called QAnon. I've never heard the president mention it,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News on Thursday, per Politico. “I talk to him oftentimes 10 times a day. Not once have I heard him mention this group. The media can focus on QAnon, but this president is focused on the American people.” She added that Trump “has not at all looked into who QAnon is,” something the president said Wednesday...
