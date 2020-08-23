Global  
 

TikTok to launch court action over Donald Trump's crackdown

WorldNews Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
TikTok to launch court action over Donald Trump's crackdownTikTok has said it will mount a court challenge to the Trump administration’s crackdown on the popular Chinese-owned service, which Washington accuses of being a national security threat. Amid tensions between the world’s two biggest economies, Donald Trump signed an executive order on 6 August giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance – effectively setting a deadline for a potential pressured sale of the viral video sensation to a US company. “Even though we...
