|
TikTok to launch court action over Donald Trump's crackdown
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
TikTok has said it will mount a court challenge to the Trump administration’s crackdown on the popular Chinese-owned service, which Washington accuses of being a national security threat. Amid tensions between the world’s two biggest economies, Donald Trump signed an executive order on 6 August giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance – effectively setting a deadline for a potential pressured sale of the viral video sensation to a US company. “Even though we...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US president's sister describes Trump as liar with 'no principles' in recordingsWashington: Maryanne Trump Barry, President Donald Trump's older sister and a former federal judge, described him as a liar who has "no principles" in a series..
WorldNews
California wildfires: Trump declares major disasterOne fire tearing through the state is the third largest California has ever seen.
BBC News
House passes bill to support Post Office
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:18Published
'Donald is cruel': Trump's sister Maryanne recorded slamming the PresidentDonald Trump's sister said her brother has "no principles", "you can't trust him" and he has been "lying" throughout his presidency, according to secret audio..
New Zealand Herald
TikTok Video-sharing application
TikTok to fight Trump's ban
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
TikTok launches legal action against Trump over banPresident Donald Trump ordered Americans to stop doing business with the popular Chinese video app.
BBC News
TikTok confirms it will sue the Trump administrationIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
TikTok confirmed Saturday that it will file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over an executive order..
The Verge
TikTok to challenge U.S. order in court -sources
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19Published
ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company
Taiwan plans to ban major Chinese video streaming servicesPhoto by Sam Byford / The Verge
Taiwan is planning to lock out video streaming services from Chinese tech giants Baidu and Tencent. While such..
The Verge
Oracle may bid for TikTok's U.S. operations - FT
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this