Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 shot dead, 1 injured in Kenosha: Police looking for man with long gun after third night of Jacob Blake protests

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
The shooting came as protests continue to roil the nation after a police officer shot Jacob Blake at close range.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Man wounded in Wisconsin unrest over police shooting

Man wounded in Wisconsin unrest over police shooting 00:26

 A man's arm was seriously wounded on Tuesday as a third night of street protests over the police shooting of a Black man erupted into gun violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shooting of Jacob Blake Police shooting of Jacob Blake and subsequent protests

Gunfire leaves two dead in Kenosha, Wisconsin as protests continue over Jacob Blake shooting

 Multiple people are dead after a shooting broke out amid large protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This comes as Jacob Blake continues to battle his wounds days..
CBS News

The Kenosha shooting didn't happen in a vacuum

 (CNN)When video emerged of Jacob Blake being shot by officers of the Kenosha Police Department on Sunday night, I knew the place where it happened -- a..
WorldNews

'We really just need prayers': Jacob Blake's mother says son would be 'unpleased' with destruction in Kenosha

 Julia Jackson, the mother of Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, said her son would be "unpleased" by destruction in the city.
 
USATODAY.com

Kenosha, Wisconsin Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

Jacob Blake: Two people die during protests over police shooting of black man [Video]

Jacob Blake: Two people die during protests over police shooting of black man

It came during a third night of protests over the case of black man Jacob Blake, who was seen in a video being shot up to seven times at point-blank range by a white Kenosha police officer on Sunday.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Vigilante With Long Gun Shoots and Kills 2 Jacob Blake Protesters in Kenosha

 A vigilante with a long gun brazenly walked down a street in Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday night and began firing his weapon at people protesting the police..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Photographer walks past armed civilian who allegedly shot protesters in Kenosha [Video]

Photographer walks past armed civilian who allegedly shot protesters in Kenosha

This was the moment a photographer in Kenosha walked past an armed civilian who later allegedly shot several protesters. Filmed on Tuesday (August 25), the footage shows a trio of men - two with..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:02Published
'Why did you shoot him': Protesters shout at armed civilian running down street in Kenosha [Video]

'Why did you shoot him': Protesters shout at armed civilian running down street in Kenosha

Police in Kenosha said two people have died and one was injured after shots were fired during the third night of unrest over Jacob Blake's shooting. Footage filmed on Tuesday night shows an armed..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:15Published
Multiple People Shot During Kenosha, WI Protests [Video]

Multiple People Shot During Kenosha, WI Protests

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin confirm two people are dead and one wounded, in the chaos surrounding confrontations between protesters, police, and an armed group who said they were protecting property.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Jacob Blake protests: Kenosha police hunt for suspect with long gun after 2 killed, 1 wounded in unrest

 Kenosha police are searching Wednesday for a suspect seen on video armed with a long gun after a shooting late Tuesday killed two people and wounded a third.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Delawareonline

Jacob Blake: One person 'shot dead' as gunfire erupts during Wisconsin protests

 One person was reportedly killed and two more injured in a gun battle in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Independent


Tweets about this

VansanM

Vansan Morgan Eye Opener: Hurricane Laura moves toward U.S.... https://t.co/h0x2KgK4BF via @CBSNLive 20 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Eye Opener: Hurricane #Laura strengthens as it heads for U.S. - Aug 26 @ 8:35 AM ET [video onsite] https://t.co/OFjbvbxdGH 55 minutes ago

GlobalPandemics

GlobalPandemic.NET ALERT: Eye Opener: Hurricane Laura strengthens as it heads for U.S. - Global Pandemic News | #Coronavirus #COVID19… https://t.co/LEV6pyiO5C 1 hour ago

gridpointwx

GridPointWeather Eye Opener: #HURRICANE Laura strengthens as it heads for U.S. https://t.co/vmpAR2YBuj 1 hour ago

TimMelino

Tim Melino Eye Opener: #HURRICANE Laura strengthens as it heads for U.S. https://t.co/HtPXqoXbQW #GPWX 1 hour ago