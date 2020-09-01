Global  
 

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn announce birth of daughter Lyra

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 September 2020
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn announce birth of daughter LyraEd Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have announced the birth of their first child - a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. The singer said the couple were on "cloud nine" after their daughter's arrival last week....
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Ed Sheeran has become a father for the first time

Ed Sheeran has become a father for the first time 00:56

 Ed Sheeran has become a father for the first time to daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran English singer, songwriter, record producer and actor (born 1991)

Singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry ‘completely in love’ with baby daughter [Video]

Singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry ‘completely in love’ with baby daughter

Ed Sheeran has confirmed his wife Cherry has given birth to their first child– a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn welcome baby girl named Lyra: 'We are on cloud nine'

 Surprise! Singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have a new addition to the family.
