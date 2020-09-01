|
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn announce birth of daughter Lyra
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have announced the birth of their first child - a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. The singer said the couple were on "cloud nine" after their daughter's arrival last week....
Ed Sheeran English singer, songwriter, record producer and actor (born 1991)
