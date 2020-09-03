Global  
 

Donald Trump threatens to defund cities with protests

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has signed a memo that threatens to cut federal funding to 'lawless' cities, including Seattle, Portland, New York, and Washington.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Man fatally shot amid clashes in Portland; Mayor and Trump have war of words

Man fatally shot amid clashes in Portland; Mayor and Trump have war of words 01:09

 A fatal shooting in Portland has led to a war of words between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and President Donald Trump.

Biden condemns violence across US but blames Trump for sparking it

Biden condemns violence across US but blames Trump for sparking it Joe Biden has forcefully condemned the violence at recent protests across the US while also blaming President Donald Trump for fomenting the divide that is...
Trump talks up strength in tackling US protests

 President Donald Trump on Wednesday talked up his administration's record in tackling violent protests in Portland and cities across the United States. (Sept....
As he vows 'law and order,' Trump silent on Jacob Blake shooting

As he vows 'law and order,' Trump silent on Jacob Blake shooting (CNN)Even as President Donald Trump loudly pledges to restore "law and order" to a Wisconsin city gripped by protests, he has remained silent on what prompted...
