Trump encourages people in North Carolina to vote twice — which is illegal

WorldNews Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Trump encourages people in North Carolina to vote twice — which is illegalPresident Donald Trump suggested Wednesday that people in North Carolina stress-test the security of their elections systems by voting twice — an act that constitutes the kind of voter fraud the president has railed against. Trump made the comment in a briefing with reporters, where he was asked about his faith in the state’s system for voting by mail, which is expected to be more expansive in the 2020 presidential election than in previous years because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Trump encouraged people to send in an absentee ballot and then go vote in person on Election Day....
