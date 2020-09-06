Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Authentic holds off hot favourite Tiz the Law to win Kentucky Derby

The Age Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
A late charge from odds-on favourite Tiz The Law wasn't enough as trainer Bob Baffert won a sixth Kentucky Derby on a day like no other at Churchill Downs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: 2020 Kentucky Derby Preview: Can Tiz The Law Keep His Triple Crown Hopes Alive?

2020 Kentucky Derby Preview: Can Tiz The Law Keep His Triple Crown Hopes Alive? 04:53

 SportsLine senior writer Gene Menez joins CBS Local's Katie Johnston to preview Saturday's 146th running of the Kentucky Derby. The Belmont winner, Tiz the Law is a big favorite entering the race and Gene lays out why he thinks drawing the 17th post actually plays into his favor. Katie Johnston...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Will Tiz the Law win the Kentucky Derby [Video]

Will Tiz the Law win the Kentucky Derby

Sports Pulse: Dan Wolken on what to expect from this years Kentucky Derby

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Authentic wins Kentucky Derby, giving trainer Bob Baffert record-tying 6th victory

 Authentic held off a late challenge by favorite Tiz the Law to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs and give the Hall of Fame trainer Bob...
CBC.ca Also reported by •VOA NewsESPNbizjournalsUSATODAY.com

2020 Kentucky Derby predictions: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

 Tiz the Law, Honor A.P., and Authentic are favored, but does our expert think they can win?
CBS Sports


Tweets about this