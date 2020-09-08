Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'It doesn't make sense': Lupita Nyong'o mourns Chadwick Boseman in powerful tribute

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Lupita Nyong'o is speaking out on Chadwick Boseman's death, a week after her "Black Panther" co-star died. Read her touching tribute.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o attend private Chadwick Boseman memorial

Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o attend private Chadwick Boseman memorial 00:53

 Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o were among the guests at a private memorial for Chadwick Boseman on Saturday (05.09.20).

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lupita Nyong'o Lupita Nyong'o Mexican-Kenyan actress and author

Michael B. Jordan joins Black Panther co-stars at Chadwick Boseman memorial [Video]

Michael B. Jordan joins Black Panther co-stars at Chadwick Boseman memorial

Michael B. Jordan, Winston Duke, and Lupita Nyong'o joined the wife of their Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman for a beach memorial for the actor on Saturday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman American actor

Chadwick Boseman's hometown commemorates his life [Video]

Chadwick Boseman's hometown commemorates his life

Boseman di*d last week after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Black Panther titles are free right now on Comixology

 Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon-owned cloud-based comic book platform Comixology appears to be offering a wide selection of..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

Chadwick Tribute Video [Video]

Chadwick Tribute Video

Chadwick Boseman left an undeniable legacy. Here are some of his great moments.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 01:58Published
Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King has been added to Disney+ [Video]

Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King has been added to Disney+

'Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King' has been added to the Disney+ platform.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:00Published
Disney+ Airing Chadwick Boseman Tribute [Video]

Disney+ Airing Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Disney+ Airing Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

The Office, Fargo, Black Panther: A look at Martin Freeman's most memorable roles

The Office, Fargo, Black Panther: A look at Martin Freeman's most memorable roles Very few actors gain a variety of critical acclaim and fan power that Martin Freeman has acquired over the years with his massive acting prowess. His dry humour...
Mid-Day Also reported by •The Verge

Kevin Feige: LGBTQ arc inherent part of Eternals

 Producer of MCU films Kevin Feige says he hopes that inclusivity becomes a norm in the franchise, following the LGBTQ relationship arc in Eternals. Feige-led...
Mid-Day

'It doesn't make sense': Lupita Nyong'o mourns Chadwick Boseman in powerful tribute

 Lupita Nyong'o is speaking out on Chadwick Boseman's death, a week after her "Black Panther" co-star died. Read her touching tribute.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NewsyThe Wrap

Tweets about this

FiveMinNews

FIVE MINUTE NEWS ShowBiz Minute: Boseman, Silento, Spears https://t.co/eaJURAhyLN 4 days ago

ProtestMusica

@ProtestMusica RT @OneNewsWatch: In the news today: Britney Spears American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress Britney Spears appears to endorse the… 4 days ago

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: Britney Spears American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress Britney Spears appears to endor… https://t.co/FjPwLVfDTT 4 days ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life ShowBiz Minute: Boseman, Silento, Spears https://t.co/dT5S693ZEc 4 days ago

OccupyOcupy

Occupy оккупироват ShowBiz Minute: Boseman, Silento, Spears https://t.co/VZ9Fz5CMfu 4 days ago

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift ShowBiz Minute: Boseman, Silento, Spears https://t.co/w5TLpYbISb 4 days ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin ShowBiz Minute: Boseman, Silento, Spears https://t.co/wH4CAlsVOU 4 days ago

xxtin_whtvr

Christin_Whatever RT @APEntertainment: SHOWBIZ MINUTE: Chadwick Boseman - Silento - Britney Spears https://t.co/jEHorRhKJr 4 days ago