|
'It doesn't make sense': Lupita Nyong'o mourns Chadwick Boseman in powerful tribute
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Lupita Nyong'o is speaking out on Chadwick Boseman's death, a week after her "Black Panther" co-star died. Read her touching tribute.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lupita Nyong'o Mexican-Kenyan actress and author
Michael B. Jordan joins Black Panther co-stars at Chadwick Boseman memorial
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
Chadwick Boseman American actor
Chadwick Boseman's hometown commemorates his life
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Black Panther titles are free right now on ComixologyPhoto by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
Amazon-owned cloud-based comic book platform Comixology appears to be offering a wide selection of..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this