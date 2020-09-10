Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Time, date, channel, how to watch NFL kickoff game

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 2 hours ago Colin Cowherd: Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs are just scratching the surface of a real dynasty | THE HERD 05:27 Colin Cowherd believes the rest of the NFL should be frightened, because the Kansas City Chiefs are just scratching the surface of a real dynasty. On the day of their first game of the season, hear Colin explain why Patrick Mahomes has the ability to play with no pressure, and the Chiefs can repeat...