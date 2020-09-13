Global  
 

Tropical Storm Sally soaks Florida, expected to strengthen in Gulf

USATODAY.com Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Sally has already soaked parts of South Florida with up to 12 inches of rain and could deliver up to 20 inches of rain in North Florida
 The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 19 is expected to become a named tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico. According to CNN, Tropical Storm Sally is now the 18th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Sally has already brought heavy rain and gusty winds to Florida...

