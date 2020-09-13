|
Tropical Storm Sally soaks Florida, expected to strengthen in Gulf
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Sally has already soaked parts of South Florida with up to 12 inches of rain and could deliver up to 20 inches of rain in North Florida
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Big Voting Decisions in Florida, Wisconsin, Texas: What They Mean for NovemberLess than two months before the election, both parties are waging legal battles around the country over who gets to vote and how.
NYTimes.com
Maintenance tractor catches fire at Florida's football stadiumClouds of smoke could be seen from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium after a dumpster fire broke out where Florida plays its college football games.
USATODAY.com
Tropical Storm Sally likely to form Saturday as it crosses South Florida, strengthens in GulfTropical Depression 19 is producing a large area of thunderstorms and rain, and it's moving over Florida this weekend.
USATODAY.com
South Florida Geographic and cultural region in Florida, United States
