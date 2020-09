daniel smith WHO reports record single-day increase in coronavirus infections as Israel enters second lockdown https://t.co/HTOSPx02n9 via @SBSNews 7 hours ago

Mayo Hall RT @AlArabiya_Eng: The World Health Organization (WHO) reports a record one-day increase in global #coronavirus cases, with the total risin… 11 hours ago

Albakry Coronavirus: WHO reports record single-day increase in global COVID-19 cases https://t.co/4LHel8li7r 11 hours ago

Al Arabiya English The World Health Organization (WHO) reports a record one-day increase in global #coronavirus cases, with the total… https://t.co/9gClkp8rde 12 hours ago

My name is “@UN’s @WHO report record single-day increase in #covid19 infections as Israel enters 2nd lockdown” (it ain’t over) https://t.co/wZtxPApoBX 12 hours ago

Gary Skinner WHO reports record single-day increase in coronavirus infections as Israel enters second lockdown https://t.co/m9czntYcaN via @skinnergj 13 hours ago

Ali Abusharifah RT @AlArabiya_Eng: The World Health Organization @WHO reports a record one-day increase in global #coronavirus cases, with the total rising… 13 hours ago