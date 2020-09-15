Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Trump freaked out over sneeze in April, new Bob Woodward tape reveals

Tuesday, 15 September 2020
Coronavirus: Trump freaked out over sneeze in April, new Bob Woodward tape revealsPresident Donald Trump freaked out over a sneeze in April, a new tape from “Rage” author Bob Woodward revealed Monday. The legendary Watergate journalist played a new audio recording of Trump on “The Late Show” during an interview with Stephen Colbert, where the president told Woodward a story about someone sneezing in the Oval Office during a meeting with advisers. Trump and others quickly left due to concerns about the coronavirus. “Bob, it’s so easily transmissible, you wouldn’t even believe it,” Trump said in the...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem

Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem 00:44

 Boasting of his 'great intel,' US President Donald J. Trump told Russian officials in 2017 about an ISIS plot so classified that he risked exposing the source. In the same year, Trump revealed to the Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte that the US had positioned submarines near North Korea. That...

WorldNews

Trump says he wanted to ASSASSINATE Assad, blames ex-defense chief Mattis for staying his hand

Trump says he wanted to ASSASSINATE Assad, blames ex-defense chief Mattis for staying his hand US President Donald Trump has claimed he wanted to “take out” Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2017 but was deterred by then-Defense Secretary James Mattis...
WorldNews

Trump and Biden hit the campaign trail

 Both President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have been hitting the campaign trail. The president rallied his supporters just outside of Las...
CBS News


