Coronavirus: Trump freaked out over sneeze in April, new Bob Woodward tape reveals
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump freaked out over a sneeze in April, a new tape from “Rage” author Bob Woodward revealed Monday. The legendary Watergate journalist played a new audio recording of Trump on “The Late Show” during an interview with Stephen Colbert, where the president told Woodward a story about someone sneezing in the Oval Office during a meeting with advisers. Trump and others quickly left due to concerns about the coronavirus. “Bob, it’s so easily transmissible, you wouldn’t even believe it,” Trump said in the...
