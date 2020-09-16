|
Cardi B files for divorce from Offset
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The New York rapper says her relationship with the Migos star is "irretrievably broken".
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Cardi B American rapper from New York
Cardi B Will Amend Divorce Docs, She Wants It AmicableCardi B wants a divorce from Offset, but she wants it to be friendly, and had no idea her lawyer filed documents that made it sound highly contentious. As we..
TMZ.com
Cardi B files to divorce Offset, seeks custody of their 2-year-old daughter KultureCardi B filed a divorce petition in Fulton County, Georgia on Tuesday, requesting an end to her marriage to Offset.
USATODAY.com
Cardi B Files to Divorce OffsetCardi B is apparently over her marriage to Offset -- she just filed for divorce ... TMZ has learned. The rapper filed court docs in Georgia indicating she's..
TMZ.com
Migos American hip hop trio
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this