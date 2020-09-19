Global  
 

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies of cancer

WorldNews Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies of cancerJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the US Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87, the court said, giving President Donald Trump a chance to expand its conservative majority with a third appointment at a time of deep divisions in America with a presidential election looming. Ginsburg, a champion of women's rights who became an icon for American liberals, died at her home in Washington of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said in a statement. She was surrounded by her family, the court said. Her departure could dramatically alter the ideological balance of the court, which currently has a 5-4 conservative majority, by moving...
Trump seeks rural votes in battleground Minnesota

 President Donald Trump stumped for votes in rural Minnesota, predicting his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, would terminate Trump's travel ban and settle more..
Who might succeed Justice Ginsburg? Trump's short list begins with these four women (and one man)

 The line to succeed Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court starts with these five federal appeals court judges.
Trump Declares He Is Now ‘the Best Thing That Ever Happened’ to Puerto Rico

 In announcing long-awaited aid for the storm-ravaged island, President Trump seemed to have his eye partly on the Puerto Ricans who now make up an increasingly..
Ginsburg's death sets up tense political fight over replacement

 Ginsburg, who died at age 87 Friday after a battle with cancer, leaves behind an open seat on the Supreme Court where conservatives now easily outnumber the..
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court’s Feminist Icon, Is Dead at 87

 The second woman appointed to the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg’s pointed and powerful dissenting opinions earned her late-life rock stardom.
