US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies of cancer Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the US Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87, the court said, giving President Donald Trump a chance to expand its conservative majority with a third appointment at a time of deep divisions in America with a presidential election looming. Ginsburg, a champion of women's rights who became an icon for American liberals, died at her home in Washington of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said in a statement. She was surrounded by her family, the court said. Her departure could dramatically alter the ideological balance of the court, which currently has a 5-4 conservative majority, by moving...


