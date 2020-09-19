|
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies of cancer
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the US Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87, the court said, giving President Donald Trump a chance to expand its conservative majority with a third appointment at a time of deep divisions in America with a presidential election looming. Ginsburg, a champion of women's rights who became an icon for American liberals, died at her home in Washington of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said in a statement. She was surrounded by her family, the court said. Her departure could dramatically alter the ideological balance of the court, which currently has a 5-4 conservative majority, by moving...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
Special Report: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87 from complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. According to a statement from the..
CBS News
Mourners honor life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside US Supreme CourtThe justice died on Sept. 18, 2020. She was 87.
USATODAY.com
Special Report: Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 23:33Published
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 1933-2020Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of women's rights, has died at the age of 87.
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump seeks rural votes in battleground MinnesotaPresident Donald Trump stumped for votes in rural Minnesota, predicting his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, would terminate Trump's travel ban and settle more..
USATODAY.com
Big turnout on day one of early voting
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:03Published
Who might succeed Justice Ginsburg? Trump's short list begins with these four women (and one man)The line to succeed Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court starts with these five federal appeals court judges.
USATODAY.com
Trump Declares He Is Now ‘the Best Thing That Ever Happened’ to Puerto RicoIn announcing long-awaited aid for the storm-ravaged island, President Trump seemed to have his eye partly on the Puerto Ricans who now make up an increasingly..
NYTimes.com
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Ginsburg's death sets up tense political fight over replacementGinsburg, who died at age 87 Friday after a battle with cancer, leaves behind an open seat on the Supreme Court where conservatives now easily outnumber the..
CBS News
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court’s Feminist Icon, Is Dead at 87The second woman appointed to the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg’s pointed and powerful dissenting opinions earned her late-life rock stardom.
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this