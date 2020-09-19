|
LeBron James 'pissed off' he didn't receive more first-place votes for NBA MVP
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
LeBron James, who finished second to Giannis Antetokounmpo, expressed some frustration over receiving just 16 of 101 first-place votes for NBA MVP.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
LeBron James American basketball player
LA County Sheriff asks LeBron James to match $175,000 reward to help find shooterLos Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva requested Lakers star LeBron James match the $175,000 reward in the shooting that injured two deputies.
USATODAY.com
Live Nation is converting music venues 'sitting empty right now' into polling sitesWith its concert venues shut down across the U.S., Live Nation is aiming to transform many into polling sites, teaming with LeBron James in the cause.
USATODAY.com
Sheriff issues challenge to LeBron James after deputies ambushedAlex Villanueva's challenge to the NBA star came after the weekend ambush of two deputies who were in their parked police vehicle.
CBS News
NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:48Published
NBA Most Valuable Player Award Basketball award
Antetokounmpo earns second successive MVP awardMilwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is named NBA Most Valuable Player for the second successive season.
BBC News
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is NBA Most Valuable Player for second straight seasonGiannis Antetokounmpo's two MVP awards make him the 14th player in NBA history to earn the league's top individual regular-season honor multiple times
USATODAY.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo Greek basketball player
Giannis Antetokounmpo wins second straight MVP awardThe 25-year-old forward, who also won Defensive Player of the Year, averaged career-highs of 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this