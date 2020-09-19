Global  
 

LeBron James 'pissed off' he didn't receive more first-place votes for NBA MVP

USATODAY.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
LeBron James, who finished second to Giannis Antetokounmpo, expressed some frustration over receiving just 16 of 101 first-place votes for NBA MVP.
LeBron James LeBron James American basketball player

LA County Sheriff asks LeBron James to match $175,000 reward to help find shooter

 Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva requested Lakers star LeBron James match the $175,000 reward in the shooting that injured two deputies.
USATODAY.com

Live Nation is converting music venues 'sitting empty right now' into polling sites

 With its concert venues shut down across the U.S., Live Nation is aiming to transform many into polling sites, teaming with LeBron James in the cause.
USATODAY.com

Sheriff issues challenge to LeBron James after deputies ambushed

 Alex Villanueva's challenge to the NBA star came after the weekend ambush of two deputies who were in their parked police vehicle.
CBS News
NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott [Video]

NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott

[NFA] The U.S. National Basketball Association has postponed three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:48Published

NBA Most Valuable Player Award Basketball award

Antetokounmpo earns second successive MVP award

 Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is named NBA Most Valuable Player for the second successive season.
BBC News

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is NBA Most Valuable Player for second straight season

 Giannis Antetokounmpo's two MVP awards make him the 14th player in NBA history to earn the league's top individual regular-season honor multiple times
USATODAY.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo Giannis Antetokounmpo Greek basketball player

Giannis Antetokounmpo wins second straight MVP award

 The 25-year-old forward, who also won Defensive Player of the Year, averaged career-highs of 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game.
CBS News

Colin Cowherd: LeBron James is the greatest NBA player in history for the longest amount of time | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: LeBron James is the greatest NBA player in history for the longest amount of time | THE HERD

It's official. Colin Cowherd believes LeBron James is the greatest player for the longest period of time, and while he might be the GOAT, Colin does believe he is the most durable player in the NBA...

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:00Published
LeBron James earns the most playoff wins in NBA history in a win over the Rockets [Video]

LeBron James earns the most playoff wins in NBA history in a win over the Rockets

USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina breaks down how LeBron is staying ready to perform at his best in the NBA bubble.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:09Published
Antoine Walker on LeBron's Lakers taking series lead vs Rockets, Rondo delivered | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Antoine Walker on LeBron's Lakers taking series lead vs Rockets, Rondo delivered | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Antoine Walker joins the show to talk LeBron James & the Los Angeles Lakers taking a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets in the semifinals of the NBA playoffs in the bubble. Walker felt both..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:58Published

