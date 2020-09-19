Calvert-Lewin hits hat-trick as Everton thrash West Brom

Global  
 

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores a hat-trick and James Rodriguez claims his first Premier League goal as Everton thrash 10-man West Bromwich Albion.
Barry pleased to see Everton strengthen midfield [Video]

Barry pleased to see Everton strengthen midfield

Former Everton midfielder praises manager Carlo Ancelotti for signing Allanand Doucoure to address a lack of steel in the Toffees midfield.

Everton v West Bromwich Albion

 Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Everton and West Bromwich Albion.
BBC News

Reguilon at Spurs for medical - Thursday's football gossip

 Tottenham close to signing Real Madrid full-back, Everton target Chelsea and England defender, Manchester City seek another defender, plus more.
BBC News
Premier League opening weekend round-up: Liverpool begin title defence with thrilling win [Video]

Premier League opening weekend round-up: Liverpool begin title defence with thrilling win

A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool were made towork hard for their 4-3 win over recently-promoted Leeds. Arsenal had aneasier ride against other Premier League new boys Fulham, while there werealso impressive wins for Everton and Chelsea.

Tottenham 0-1 Everton: James Rodriguez shows Spurs what they are missing - Jermaine Jenas analysis

 MOTD2 pundit Jermaine Jenas is impressed by Everton but left confused and disappointed by Tottenham's performance in their season opener.
BBC News
Ancelotti targets Europe for Everton after Rodriguez signing [Video]

Ancelotti targets Europe for Everton after Rodriguez signing

Everton's Carlo Ancelotti says he is targeting a European qualification spot with Colombian James Rodriguez and other major signings.

James Rodriguez: Everton's new midfielder promises more to come

 New Everton midfielder James Rodriguez says he can still improve and believes the club "means business" under boss Carlo Ancelotti.
BBC News
Everton sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid [Video]

Everton sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid

Everton complete signing of James Rodriguez on a two-year deal from Real Madrid.

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin heads winner against Spurs

 Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brilliant header ensures new-look Everton make a flying start to the Premier League season with victory at Tottenham.
BBC News

Everton start with win as Calvert-Lewin sinks Tottenham

 Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brilliant header ensures new-look Everton make a flying start to the Premier League season with victory at Tottenham.
BBC News

West Brom 0-3 Leicester: Jamie Vardy penalty double helps Leicester see off West Brom

 Jamie Vardy scores a second-half penalty double as Leicester condemn West Brom to a disappointing return to the Premier League.
BBC News

Debutant Castagne nets as Leicester win at West Brom

 Timothy Castagne scores on his debut as Leicester comfortably beat newly promoted West Brom in their opening Premier League game.
BBC News
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

The Lionel Messi speculation continues at fever pitch, with Manchester Citysaid to be ready to part with as many as four players to secure the 33-year-old. Troy Deeney has been offered to West Brom in a move designed to keep theveteran striker in the Premier League, the Daily Mail reports.

Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp [Video]

Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp

Liverpool and Chelsea managers speak to the media ahead of their Premier League match at the weekend.

Man City's Aguero could be out for two months, says Guardiola

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola fears Sergio Aguero could miss the first two months of the Premier League season.
BBC News
Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi [Video]

Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to claims of his side almostsigning Lionel Messi and their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero missingMonday’s Premier League season opener at Wolves.

