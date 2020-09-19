|
Calvert-Lewin hits hat-trick as Everton thrash West Brom
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores a hat-trick and James Rodriguez claims his first Premier League goal as Everton thrash 10-man West Bromwich Albion.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Everton F.C. Association football club in England
Barry pleased to see Everton strengthen midfield
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Everton v West Bromwich AlbionPreview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Everton and West Bromwich Albion.
BBC News
Reguilon at Spurs for medical - Thursday's football gossipTottenham close to signing Real Madrid full-back, Everton target Chelsea and England defender, Manchester City seek another defender, plus more.
BBC News
Premier League opening weekend round-up: Liverpool begin title defence with thrilling win
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:22Published
James Rodríguez Colombian footballer
Tottenham 0-1 Everton: James Rodriguez shows Spurs what they are missing - Jermaine Jenas analysisMOTD2 pundit Jermaine Jenas is impressed by Everton but left confused and disappointed by Tottenham's performance in their season opener.
BBC News
Ancelotti targets Europe for Everton after Rodriguez signing
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:18Published
James Rodriguez: Everton's new midfielder promises more to comeNew Everton midfielder James Rodriguez says he can still improve and believes the club "means business" under boss Carlo Ancelotti.
BBC News
Everton sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:16Published
Dominic Calvert-Lewin English footballer
Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin heads winner against SpursDominic Calvert-Lewin's brilliant header ensures new-look Everton make a flying start to the Premier League season with victory at Tottenham.
BBC News
Everton start with win as Calvert-Lewin sinks TottenhamDominic Calvert-Lewin's brilliant header ensures new-look Everton make a flying start to the Premier League season with victory at Tottenham.
BBC News
West Bromwich Albion F.C. Association football club in England
West Brom 0-3 Leicester: Jamie Vardy penalty double helps Leicester see off West BromJamie Vardy scores a second-half penalty double as Leicester condemn West Brom to a disappointing return to the Premier League.
BBC News
Debutant Castagne nets as Leicester win at West BromTimothy Castagne scores on his debut as Leicester comfortably beat newly promoted West Brom in their opening Premier League game.
BBC News
Football rumours from the media
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:04Published
Premier League Association football league in England
Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:31Published
Man City's Aguero could be out for two months, says GuardiolaManchester City manager Pep Guardiola fears Sergio Aguero could miss the first two months of the Premier League season.
BBC News
Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this