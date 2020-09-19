Calvert-Lewin hits hat-trick as Everton thrash West Brom

Football rumours from the media



The Lionel Messi speculation continues at fever pitch, with Manchester Citysaid to be ready to part with as many as four players to secure the 33-year-old. Troy Deeney has been offered to West Brom in a move designed to keep theveteran striker in the Premier League, the Daily Mail reports.

