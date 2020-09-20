Global  
 

Stars shine as Celtics regroup to beat Heat in Game 3 of Eastern Conference finals

USATODAY.com Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart all scored over 20 points to lead the Celtics to a 117-106 victory to pull within 2-1.
Boston Celtics Boston Celtics Professional basketball team based in Boston, Massachusetts

Why Celtics downplayed 'emotional' locker room blowup following Game 2 loss to Heat

 Reporters outside the locker room heard Marcus Smart and others having heated exchanges after Boston fell behind 2-0 in the East finals.
USATODAY.com

Heat rally to stun Celtics in Game 2 for 2-0 lead in Eastern Conference finals

 Miami overcame a 17-point deficit, walloped Boston in the third quarter and closed out the fourth for a 106-101 win and 2-0 lead in the East finals.
USATODAY.com

Jimmy Butler comes through in clutch as Heat takes Game 1 vs. Celtics in overtime

 Jimmy Butler came up with a number of clutch plays down the stretch as the Heat beat the Celtics in OT in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
USATODAY.com

Celtics edge Raptors to reach Eastern Conference finals

 The Boston Celtics reach the Eastern Conference finals after a 92-87 win against defending champions the Toronto Raptors in the series decider.
BBC News

Jayson Tatum Jayson Tatum American basketball player


Kemba Walker Kemba Walker American professional basketball player


Eastern Conference (NBA) Eastern Conference (NBA) conference of the National Basketball Association

