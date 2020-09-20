|
Stars shine as Celtics regroup to beat Heat in Game 3 of Eastern Conference finals
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart all scored over 20 points to lead the Celtics to a 117-106 victory to pull within 2-1.
Why Celtics downplayed 'emotional' locker room blowup following Game 2 loss to HeatReporters outside the locker room heard Marcus Smart and others having heated exchanges after Boston fell behind 2-0 in the East finals.
Heat rally to stun Celtics in Game 2 for 2-0 lead in Eastern Conference finalsMiami overcame a 17-point deficit, walloped Boston in the third quarter and closed out the fourth for a 106-101 win and 2-0 lead in the East finals.
Jimmy Butler comes through in clutch as Heat takes Game 1 vs. Celtics in overtimeJimmy Butler came up with a number of clutch plays down the stretch as the Heat beat the Celtics in OT in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Celtics edge Raptors to reach Eastern Conference finalsThe Boston Celtics reach the Eastern Conference finals after a 92-87 win against defending champions the Toronto Raptors in the series decider.
